Try to avoid these 5 mistakes when cleaning the TV

Try to avoid these five mistakes as you clean your TV from now on.

Many may think that this is an easy job as it's just a matter of wiping it over with a damp cloth, and you’re done. However, you may still do some things wrong when it comes to cleaning the TV.

Your TV needs some good cleaning from time to time in order to avoid collecting much dust and being covered with greasy fingerprints.

1. Dishcloth

Do you clean your TV using a standard dishcloth? If so, it's better to swap it for a microfibre cloth. Such wipes are made specifically for cleaning dirt from glass, mobile phones, camera lenses, and screens. A microfiber cloth has the best advantage that it leaves no stains or marks on the glass screen.

2. Liquids

Liquids may cause some serious damages to LCD, LED, and plasma screens, especially if the liquid contains some ammonia, alcohol, or acetone. It is better to clean the screen using a dry microfiber cloth.

Rub the greasy fingerprints a few times and they will disappear. If the stains persist, use a special cleaning agent that is made for cleaning glass screens such as cell phones, computer monitors, and TVs.

3. Spraying

Do you spray the cleaner directly on the screen? Then you better get rid of this habit right away. Old-fashioned TVs can often handle a little water because they have a glass layer.

However, never directly spray the detergent on the screen. Instead, spray it on a microfiber cloth then wipe it over your screen. When you spray the liquid directly into the screen, there is a chance that the liquid will drip down into the TV, which the drops can cause serious damage to your television.

4. Remote control

The remote control also needs a good cleaning every now and then as a lot of bacteria may get into your control. To clean your remote control, use some disinfectant cleaning wipes, but first remove the batteries, as the moisture in the wipes can also affect them.

5. Speakers

Most TVs have built-in speakers. These need be included when cleaning your TV. However, do not clean it using a wet cloth cause the liquid may leak in and cause some damage. Rather use a duster or vacuum cleaner to remove all the dust and other dirt from the speakers.



