Finally, Kim and Kanye West have opened up their home to Architectural Digest. And it's about time too.
The US design publication has already seen the inside of the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan; it was only a matter of time till they were invited into the West's compound.
The couple, interviewed by AD's Mayer Rus, gave the publication full access to their sprawling LA mansion. Both described the first time they saw the house.
"We passed by this incredibly extravagant house while strolling through the neighborhood. I’d just had North, and we were doing a lot of walking so I could work off some of the baby fat,” Kim recalled.