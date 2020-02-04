Tweeps have no chill as Kim and Kanye invite AD into their 'otherworldly oasis'









Kim and Kanye West have opened up their home to Architectural Digest. Picture: IANS Finally, Kim and Kanye West have opened up their home to Architectural Digest. And it's about time too. The US design publication has already seen the inside of the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan; it was only a matter of time till they were invited into the West's compound. The couple, interviewed by AD's Mayer Rus, gave the publication full access to their sprawling LA mansion. Both described the first time they saw the house. "We passed by this incredibly extravagant house while strolling through the neighborhood. I’d just had North, and we were doing a lot of walking so I could work off some of the baby fat,” Kim recalled.

Now seven years later, the couple and their four children have turned the house into a home only they can be proud of. On closer inspection, the mansion resembles a minimalist spaceship.

Stark, white and with absolutely no sign of dirt, it's hard to imagine a family of six and their staff live here.

A floating stone table and various art installations are just some of the curious dispersed around their home. Kanye admits he took his inspiration from Axel Vervoordt who also oversaw the interior design.

"We changed the house by purifying it, and we kept pushing to make it purer and purer,” the designer explained to AD.

But one room that peaks curiosity is one devoted exclusively to a gargantuan, creature-like soft sculpture fashioned by artist Isabel Rower.

Asked whether the space is a playroom or an art installation, Kanye says: “Everything we do is an art installation and a playroom.”

Kim also made a revelation that she had never swam in their swimming pool. During their Q&A, she admitted that she wanted a Jacuzzi but Kanye wasn't into the design. Instead they compromised and opted for a pool which is kept hot at all times.

After posting news of their AD spread to social media, Twitter went into full rampage mode. By the looks of things, many weren't impressed; some even more confused than before. There were pertinent questions to ask, and tweeps wanted answers.

Kim Kardashian’s house Brazilian version pic.twitter.com/LWRDZFoGOz — danihelldias1 (@danihelldias1) February 4, 2020





Kim Kardashian: posts pictures of her blank, white, empty house

me: pic.twitter.com/xvD4LjtmMN — Lindsey (@swanwithhands) February 4, 2020









https://t.co/kBwfoaaOEr



@#Kimkardasuanwest @#Kanyewest



Love the house.How do you keep the furniture so clean with 4 children... ???? ( yeah I get it a maid,,but still) — mkennedy (@mkenned30590382) February 3, 2020





Okay imma just say it. Kim Kardashian’s house scares the shit out of me — dorsa (@gryffindorsa) February 3, 2020





@KimKardashian house looks like the coven from AHS 🤔 — brenda romero (@brendar97572837) February 4, 2020



