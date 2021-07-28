Tweeps refuse to rest after Mzansi’s famous blue couch is finally found

It started with a plea on social media. The stockist of modern furniture put a call out on its Instagram stories, in search of a couch that had gone missing when looters struck at its Springfield showroom in Durban.

“Hi fam, Our Springfield store was looted. We are also missing a blue couch. If you see it please tag @sedgershome. We are willing to exchange it for something that fits the house. #StaySafe #UniteSouthAfrica,” they wrote alongside a picture of the couch. And then came the memes. TikTok star Tums Mmope posted a hilarious video poking fun at the missing couch.

Using a picture of a couch that looks similar to the one posted by Sedgars, the object justifies its price tag, at R67 999, while her “lesser” priced competition throws out jealous jabs. #SouthAfricaIsBurning i am not laughing. I swear. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/bPLUnZ6d21 — 👀 (@Miss_Zoe101) July 13, 2021

But then something extraordinary happened. The San Pablo corner sofa, valued at almost R70K, made headlines after images of it outside what appeared to be an informal settlement, went viral on social media. The couch was recovered from an informal settlement close to the looted store from where it was stolen, said a police source.

He said the couch was recovered at the weekend and had been partly damaged. Comedian Rory Petzer posted news of it being found on social media. The result was a slew of funny responses.

The famous blue couch has been found metres away from where it was looted. Turns out it didn't travel sofa. pic.twitter.com/tZYKX0A8Qv — Rory Petzer (@RoryPetzer) July 27, 2021 Hmm...I'm so following this thread, sofa so good

🥺 — Joe Khan (@Yusuf0309) July 27, 2021 Seetee police are baffled. https://t.co/upZGNjrENW — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) July 27, 2021

Now the prosecutors can furnish the court with evidence. — Gibraltar (@GibraltarZA) July 27, 2021 Even Cape Town funny man Marc Lottering got in on the action, voicing his own suspicions over the now-famous couch.