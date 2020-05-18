LifestyleHome & GardenHome
Fashion influencer Sarah Langa had a few choice words while speaking about a certain appliance manufacturer this week. Picture: @sarahlanga/Instagram and supplied
Twitter answers in kind after Sarah Langa's 'Smeg is the pits' comment

Fashion influencer Sarah Langa had a few choice words while speaking about a certain appliance manufacturer this week. The blogger who normally shows off the latest fashion trends on her social media accounts, took to Twitter share her disappointment with owning Smeg appliances.

"Smeg is the pits, I have a built in smeg microwave, oven and coffee machine. They all don’t work!," she tweeted.

"There’s nothing to brag about with Smeg. Surely there’s better performing brands, let’s stunt on the value of quality not just price tag and stop scamming each other nje."

Smeg, with the tagline "technology with style", is known for its luxurious appliances and they often adorn the homes of the well-heeled. But South African social media users took issue with the fact that big brands like Smeg and Le Crueset always won out over far lesser brands.

One local brand that was mentioned was Ziyanda appliances. The company's kitchen appliances are billed as "contemporary and avant-garde", similar to Smeg designs. Many tweeps asked why local celebs insisted on punting international brands like the Italian company instead of local companies.

"Do you think people buy SMEG bcz (sic) it is cheaper than Ziyanda? Asking this bcz most people who advertise SMEG for free do afford Ziyanda but they chose international brand over local brand," commented one user.

And instead of ganging up against Langa, many agreed with her, with one commenting that she's had to have her stove and oven fixed so many times in a space of two years.

Others responded with funny memes of alternatives Langa could try instead.



