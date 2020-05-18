Twitter answers in kind after Sarah Langa's 'Smeg is the pits' comment

Fashion influencer Sarah Langa had a few choice words while speaking about a certain appliance manufacturer this week. The blogger who normally shows off the latest fashion trends on her social media accounts, took to Twitter share her disappointment with owning Smeg appliances.

"Smeg is the pits, I have a built in smeg microwave, oven and coffee machine. They all don’t work!," she tweeted.

"There’s nothing to brag about with Smeg. Surely there’s better performing brands, let’s stunt on the value of quality not just price tag and stop scamming each other nje."

Smeg, with the tagline "technology with style", is known for its luxurious appliances and they often adorn the homes of the well-heeled. But South African social media users took issue with the fact that big brands like Smeg and Le Crueset always won out over far lesser brands.

One local brand that was mentioned was Ziyanda appliances. The company's kitchen appliances are billed as "contemporary and avant-garde", similar to Smeg designs. Many tweeps asked why local celebs insisted on punting international brands like the Italian company instead of local companies.