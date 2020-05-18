Twitter answers in kind after Sarah Langa's 'Smeg is the pits' comment
Fashion influencer Sarah Langa had a few choice words while speaking about a certain appliance manufacturer this week. The blogger who normally shows off the latest fashion trends on her social media accounts, took to Twitter share her disappointment with owning Smeg appliances.
"Smeg is the pits, I have a built in smeg microwave, oven and coffee machine. They all don’t work!," she tweeted.
"There’s nothing to brag about with Smeg. Surely there’s better performing brands, let’s stunt on the value of quality not just price tag and stop scamming each other nje."
Smeg, with the tagline "technology with style", is known for its luxurious appliances and they often adorn the homes of the well-heeled. But South African social media users took issue with the fact that big brands like Smeg and Le Crueset always won out over far lesser brands.
One local brand that was mentioned was Ziyanda appliances. The company's kitchen appliances are billed as "contemporary and avant-garde", similar to Smeg designs. Many tweeps asked why local celebs insisted on punting international brands like the Italian company instead of local companies.
Ziyanda appliances can still be our very own SMEG.— 🌟🇿🇦👑NTHAPELENG👑🇿🇦🌟 (@Nthapeleng__) May 18, 2020
they just need to fix the Gucci prices. pic.twitter.com/PRKDxPiUMB
"Do you think people buy SMEG bcz (sic) it is cheaper than Ziyanda? Asking this bcz most people who advertise SMEG for free do afford Ziyanda but they chose international brand over local brand," commented one user.
And instead of ganging up against Langa, many agreed with her, with one commenting that she's had to have her stove and oven fixed so many times in a space of two years.
SMEG isn’t great quality if we’re being honest. Which is disappointing because Italian kitchen appliances are usually really good. When we moved into our home, I was so excited and went on rampage. Furnished entire kitchen (except fridge and microwave) ka SMEG 😂 now I regret it.— Mmago Little Ngwana 👶🏽 (@BaleyIsRegal) May 18, 2020
Others responded with funny memes of alternatives Langa could try instead.
mine works perfectly pic.twitter.com/oc9LFrOlHA— Thabo (@chiwalot) May 18, 2020
If I ever buy a Smeg appliance or Le Creuset spatula, cause that’s all I can afford 🤣I’m posting it on Twitter so y’all post hateful posts pic.twitter.com/cJkQ6z86Iv— Mmatshepo 🇿🇦 (@007tshepi) May 18, 2020