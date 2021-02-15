Twitter assemble! DJ Lamiez offers to gift tweep a house-warming present

IF THERE’S one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s that kindness thrives in the most unexpected places and never to underestimate the spirit of ubuntu.

It’s evident in those feel-good stories that engulf our timelines, bringing on that giddy feeling that makes you click “like” and “share”, turning them into viral sensations in a matter of hours.

It’s our collective generosity that saw KFC couple Hector and Nonhlanhla Mkansi have the wedding of their dreams after an outpouring of gifts and donations from across the country.

And now the power of social media has once again come to the rescue of Twitter user @Banele___ who moved into her new apartment earlier last year, sans furniture.

Tweeting live from couch yam endiyithenge cash 😭😭😭 moved in here December oko sihlala kuma camp chair 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/6GXlgs0YQf — Bunny 💛🖤 (@Banele___) February 10, 2021

Taking to social media, she tweeted a picture of a couch with the caption: "Tweeting live from couch yam endiyithenge cash.