Twitter assemble! DJ Lamiez offers to gift tweep a house-warming present
IF THERE’S one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s that kindness thrives in the most unexpected places and never to underestimate the spirit of ubuntu.
It’s evident in those feel-good stories that engulf our timelines, bringing on that giddy feeling that makes you click “like” and “share”, turning them into viral sensations in a matter of hours.
It’s our collective generosity that saw KFC couple Hector and Nonhlanhla Mkansi have the wedding of their dreams after an outpouring of gifts and donations from across the country.
And now the power of social media has once again come to the rescue of Twitter user @Banele___ who moved into her new apartment earlier last year, sans furniture.
Tweeting live from couch yam endiyithenge cash 😭😭😭 moved in here December oko sihlala kuma camp chair 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/6GXlgs0YQf— Bunny 💛🖤 (@Banele___) February 10, 2021
Taking to social media, she tweeted a picture of a couch with the caption: "Tweeting live from couch yam endiyithenge cash.
“Moved in here December oko sihlala kuma camp chair.”
Many congratulated her on her new purchase, seeing as she’d been making use of only a camp chair since moving in, and the fact that she’s managed to not buy a single thing on credit, choosing to not make any debt.
But once DJ Lamiez Holworthy responded to her tweet with an equally heart-warming response, Mzansi Twitter users opened their hearts.
This is so beautiful. Reading it warmed my heart and I know how big of a deal this is.— 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) February 11, 2021
I’d like to buy you another gift for your home-if you let me. https://t.co/SagPIyzvt9
A fellow tweep offered her a custom-made TV stand.
Maybe a nice TV stand would be nice. Hit me up on 0839591467 so I can custom make it for her. https://t.co/KFhiy2mAaM— Construction lady 👷♀️ (@lady_maserame) February 11, 2021
Many commended DJ Lamiez for her gesture. The wife of rapper Khuli Chana was soon inundated with messages of thanks, while others tried their luck with funny requests of their own.
