If there's one thing we've learned, it's that the reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is a fan of less is more. Testament to this is the home she shares with husband Kanye West and their four children in Hidden Hills.
The $20-million compound is an ode to the couple's minimalist lifestyle. Pity the same can't be said for their kitchen.
In an Instagram post this week, the fashion mogul gave fans a tour of her fridge while promoting her Skims loungewear collection. In one photo, she can be seen standing in front of the massive kitchen appliance dressed in a Skims bralette and matching sweatpants.