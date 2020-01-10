Twitter fires back after Kim Kardashian gives fans tour of her fridge









Kim Kardashian West. Picture: Instagram If there's one thing we've learned, it's that the reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is a fan of less is more. Testament to this is the home she shares with husband Kanye West and their four children in Hidden Hills. The $20-million compound is an ode to the couple's minimalist lifestyle. Pity the same can't be said for their kitchen. In an Instagram post this week, the fashion mogul gave fans a tour of her fridge while promoting her Skims loungewear collection. In one photo, she can be seen standing in front of the massive kitchen appliance dressed in a Skims bralette and matching sweatpants.

Then there's the frozen yogurt machine and a separate drinks fridge with four different brands of milk - the mind boggles.

"All my kids use a different kind of milk, you guys, like fresh juice and fresh water. That's all that's in this fridge" said Kardashian. She then goes through to the kitchen where all the magic happens.

My IG stories has a more in depth tour 🌽🍏🦞🍒🍋🥑🥦🧀🧇🍣🥥 pic.twitter.com/VvYWou01QS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020

But that's not what got Twitter talking. In her Instagram stories, she proceeded to her "real" fridge which can only be described as a walk-in closet.

The walk-in fridge is only used for fresh, organic produce. "We are building on the property all organic trees to build our own vegetables and do all our own stuff," she added.

The Twitter post got so much reaction, leaving online users with more questions than answers. Most commented that instead of making them feel better, it made them realise how poor they really are.

Kims fridge reminds me of mine.if you swap the milk for beer #kimkardashianfridge pic.twitter.com/LCsYzjqq1j — Roisin Murray (@RoisinMurray81) January 9, 2020





People are talking about how big Kim Kardashian’s fridge is on the net today. is that euphemism for something? 🤔 #KimKardashian #kimkardashianfridge — Shanika Somatilake (@Nikshazz) January 9, 2020









Kim Kardashian and her WALK IN FRIDGE has me realizing how poor I am. I barely have milk to make MAC & CHEESE AHH pic.twitter.com/FnRV2dDMh1 — Bri ♥︎ (@imdaddymars) January 9, 2020



