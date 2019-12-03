Culinary gadgets come and go with technological advancement, but kitchen knives remain one of the most essential tools for home cooks and professional chefs.
With the right kitchen knives in your kitchen drawers, you can do everything from peeling, carving, mincing and chopping.
“A great quality knife can last forever - provided you handle it with the care it requires,'' says Oigen Kaptein, a student from the Private Hotel School who was recently named Young Star Chef of the Year at this year’s One&Only Reaching for Young Stars competition.
Leaving knives in the sink
Leaving dishes to pile up in the sink is sloppy as it is, but letting kitchen knives pile up is even worse on the blade. “Besides it being a hazard for the person responsible for washing the dishes, the sink is where a lot of the wear-and-tear blades experience happens. They can get scratched, and the tips can break or get bent,” says Kaptein.
The solution: Kaptein says, “It’s always better to wash knives immediately after using them. If you are unable to for whatever reason, rather leave them on a chopping board, on the counter top in clear view.