WATCH: 5 YouTube stars who are winning at cleaning

It's hard to stay motivated to do the little things like washing the dishes, cleaning the kids' rooms, showering... But apparently experts say one way to fight stress and anxiety while getting in some exercise is to tidy up. Shocking, we know. With home hygiene high on the to-do list, now is as good a time as any to whip yourself into shape and start room by room. If you need some inspiration, these YouTube stars are winning at keeping their homes in tip-tip shape. Simply Nikki A messy pantry happens to the best of us unless we happen to have a healthy dose of OCD. Recently divorced Australian mother of two, Nikki Thot, of Jamie and Nikki fame, shares how she’s using her time at home to clean up her pantry and make it look like something out of the page of a magazine.





Jansen’s DIY

Bathrooms and small spaces, in general, can very quickly get very out of hand. The folks over at Jansen’s DIY (a channel dedicated to home improvement, life hacks and DIY-related topics) have compiled a list of twenty ways to organise and create storage space in small bathrooms.





Jessica Tull

Have you been tossing old newspapers, cardboard boxes, plastic bags, old tools and useless toys in your garage for years? If you want to stop the cycle, Jessica Tull is here for you. Get inspired as she transforms her complete disaster of a garage into an orderly sanctuary.





Clean My Space

A cluttered, untidy and dirty bedroom could be affecting your quality of life without you even realising it. Waking up to a tidy and organised bedroom can increase your productivity, improve your mood and even help you sleep better. Melissa from Clean My Space not only shows you how to clean your room but shows you how to do it like a cleaning professional.





Belinda Selene

If you feel inspired enough to take on an extreme home clean, clean along to Belinda Selene who has decided to use her social distancing time to give herself a kickstart in productivity and take her mind off things.