WATCH: Adut Akech just bought her first home in the US and it’s design goals

The global ambassador for Estée Lauder took to Instagram to announce that she just bought her first house in Los Angeles.

Sharing images of her mansion with her 1.5 million followers, she said: “I DID IT, I BOUGHT MY FIRST HOUSE in America!!!! I’m usually quiet about personal things like this, I just be moving in silence, but this one is TOO big of an achievement and a proud moment for me to not share with the world. I cannot believe that at 21 years old I’m a proud owner of 5 HOUSE!!! I sit back reflect on my life and the things I have achieved within my career and personal life.... and damn I’m so bloody PROUD of myself for staying focused and working my ass off to get here. I remind myself every single day how extremely BLESSED and FORTUNATE I am and for that, I’m beyond GRATEFUL to God, my family, to the people in my life that ((en))courage me to keep pushing. To the people who have given me the opportunities that have led to moments like this. I’m grateful to my supporters who motivate me everyday. THANK YOU!!!! Cheers to New Beginnings!!!” (sic).

Akech also posted a video showing the inside of her house that boosts with big windows, walk-in closet, a swimming pool, and so much more. She also mentioned that the furniture in the house is not hers. She can’t walk to decorate it to her taste.