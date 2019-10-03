Your work ethic is hectic. You are one in a million. ❤️ https://t.co/0cNA05NCKf— AKA (@akaworldwide) October 2, 2019
Wow! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😍😍 https://t.co/k5Bz6K4T3R— #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 2, 2019
Dj Zinhle is launching #JiyaneAtelier , @MapsMaponyane launched his restaurant and house of Bonang is doing well .I think this Generation is heading somewhere 👏🏿👏🏿— SEX MaNYOBISA (@healing_cmpnent) October 2, 2019
I would love to see my daughters grow up to have sis DJ Zinhle as their role model. She is so full of grace and power at the same time. She’s beautiful, intelligent and humble. May God bless you my sister 🙌🏿. Thanks for #Umlilo once again 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VA30Fj0Prt— Themba E Ngcobo (@ScelonG) October 3, 2019
#JiyaneAtelier— Andy_L (@Andy_Lethu) October 3, 2019
Whoo @DJZinhle this is amazing, you're amazing. https://t.co/7mjDzyrUd1
This is amazing 😍 Congratulations Zinhle! ❤🎉🎉🎉— . (@iloveAnita_) October 2, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I've been trying out the @olaysouthafrica's total effects whips for a few days and it's feels super light but also leaves my skin feeling really hydrated. I love the matte finish it leaves on my skin because it works so well as a primer on the days when I rock my make-up. Be sure to try it out too ladies.visit @clicks_sa online using the link below to get your jar of whips, there's a 30% off discount!! #olaywhips #Lightasair #theweightisover #feelthewhip https://bit.ly/2MLMekw
A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on