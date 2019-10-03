DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram
Well known local music producer DJ Zinhle took to social media to announce her new brand "Jiyane Atelier" - the home of contemporary and chic design - is set to launch on Friday, October 4. 

She posted a behind the scenes video of  Jiyane Atelier with the caption: "After months of hard work, research and God, I am proud to announce that @jiyane_atelier launches this Friday... jiyanehome.com." 

Congratulations started flooding her Twitter page including her boyfriend AKA calling her "one in a million". 

In other news, Dj Zinhle also collaborated with skincare brand, Olay as the brand ambassador. 