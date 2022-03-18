WATCH: Employee gets fired for taking a stand and living ’rent-free’ in office cubicle

The horrific events unfolding in Ukraine is having a knock-on effect on the global economy. The price of fuel has seen basic food supplies rocket within a matter of weeks.

Story continues below Advertisment

Some people are struggling to make ends meet, and that’s deciding whether they have enough petrol in their tank to commute to work every day and food on the table. For Chibuzor Ejimofor, who goes by his TikTok username Calm Simon, it has been especially hard. What started out as taking a stand has lost him his job.

Ejimofor’s TikTok video went viral, earning him more than 12 million views since being posted a few weeks ago. In the video, he shows himself living in an work cubicle, claiming it was a form of “protest” since he wasn’t paid “enough”, the New York Post reported.

Story continues below Advertisment

@calm.simon Check out my new apt ♬ original sound - Calm Simon He lived in the cubicle for four days without any complaints, or so he thought. Since the initial post, Ejimofor revealed that his protest action didn’t go according to plan.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 28-year-old shared in a follow-up video that the company he worked for, US design and engineering consultancy firm Arcadis, had given him notice with immediate effect. ♬ original sound - Calm Simon @calm.simon Reply to @sarahlempa don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened #homingfromwork

Story continues below Advertisment

Speaking to the New York post, he said: “(The apartments) were too expensive anyway, and I was denied a performance review by my employer. “When I found my company had an empty office downtown, this was the perfect solution as it was close to all of the venues I frequent and it would be free.” Ejimofor might have been found out. But after that video of his went viral, that soon changed.