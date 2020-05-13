WATCH: Harry and Meghan put up barriers around their LA hideaway

London - Prince Harry and Meghan have put up fences around their £14.5 million Beverly Hills bolthole to prevent hikers peering in. Workmen built the screens at the sprawling eight-bedroom hideaway, where they are understood to be guests of Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry. Over the weekend Los Angeles County allowed some hiking trails to reopen as lockdown measures were relaxed. A popular hiking route passes by the mansion and would have allowed walkers to see into the home where Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are staying with their baby son Archie. The surrounding area features a steep hill which leads to the edge of the property and gives walkers a clear view of the house. Security cameras ring the property but the couple’s privacy would have been under threat.

The mansion would cost £200 000-a-month (about R4.4-million) to rent, but it is understood that Perry, 50, is allowing the royal couple to stay as his guests while they hunt for a permanent California home.

The couple were connected to Perry through Meghan’s friend Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Mghan are currently working on a documentary series with Winfrey, while Perry – an actor, comedian and producer – has partnered with her TV channel in the past.

He spends most of his time in Atlanta, Georgia, where his film studio is based.

The luxury home has views over the mansions of celebrities, including the homes of Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and singer Rod Stewart’s French-style property.

The Sussexes stepped down as senior royals on March 31 and initially moved to Vancouver in Canada before switching to the Beverly Ridge estate in California.

A source told MailOnline: "Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps. Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely. Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler’s property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team. Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view.

"The neighbours are mostly old money and mega-rich business types rather than showbusiness gossips. It goes without saying that the location is stunning – just one of the most beautiful and desirable areas in LA."

But neighbours told the Mail on Sunday the high-profile couple would find themselves less than welcome if they drew unwanted attention to the area.

Daily Mail