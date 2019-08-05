Kathleen Finch is Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer at Discovery, where she oversees the management oversight of HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Travel Channel and DIY Network. Picture: Supplied

You know the thing about decor trends? Once you've cottoned on to one, another comes along. Your home should be an extension of your personality and a reflection of that. For Kathleen Finch, HGTV’s Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer, this is exactly what homeowners should have in mind every time they think about updating their decor style. The TV channel is a first for South African DSTV subscribers (channel 177) and one Finch hopes will be a favourite among home and garden enthusiasts. She and a group of channel executives, including Flip or Flop host Tarek El Moussa, had just landed in Cape Town for the official launch of the lifestyle branded channel. And according to her, SA audiences are in for a treat.

But it’s not just the older crowd HGTV is attracting. She says they have plans to reach a wider audience, including millennials who are now entering the property market. “We have talent that we know will appeal to a young audience, and that helps bring them in,” she adds enthusiastically.

And when it comes to content that will resonate with a South African audience, Finch is positive that there’s something for everyone. “One of the things that I love is that South Africa is so design focused. The design talent that exists here makes me think they’re going to love every show,” she says.

On the topic of key trends, Finch prefers not to highlight specific styles. Instead, she wants the channel to be reflective of everybody's style. “Every designer, every show, every talent has their own signature style, but it runs the gamut,” she advises. “Some things are very simple or sleek and industrial, while others are comfy, homey or modern. It’s really everything!”

HGTV shows on our radar:

Flip or Flop

After finding success as real estate agents and then experiencing the drastic downside of the housing market, Californians Tarek and Christina El Moussa switched career gears. They now buy distressed properties - foreclosures, short sales and bank-owned homes - remodel them and sell them at a profit.

My Lottery Dream Home

What do you do when you suddenly have $1-million (or a few million) to spend on a new home? These lucky lottery winners start by enlisting HGTV's real estate adviser David Bromstad in their search for a place to call My Lottery Dream Home.

Good Bones

Following the blueprint of several series on HGTV or DIY Network that showcase revitalization specialists, mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak turn rundown homes into stunning remodels in their hometown, Indianapolis.

Property Brothers

Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott aim to help couples find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. They use state-of-the-art imagery programmes to unveil their plans for how the properties will look after the transformation.

But the potential home buyers have to take a risk to make the twins' vision come true, and it's up to Jonathan and Drew to convince the couples that purchasing an older home in need of work is the best option.