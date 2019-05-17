There are more than 10,000 species of ants in the world. Pic: John Lieff

There are more than 10,000 species of ants in the world, and there are three types of jobs in an ant colony, the queen, soldiers, and scouts.

Most ant species employ scouts roaming for food sources and when they stumble upon food they recruit other colony members to join the invasion.

The ants that we get inside our home most often are what we call “sugar ants”. They are attracted to sweet things, and will happily pop into any open container in the kitchen, or just pick a spot and set up house.





For sugar ants, you can mix up a bait solution of sugar water and borax and it's safe for kids and pets.