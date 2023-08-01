WATCH: ‘I got bit!’ Man attacked by snake hiding in door frame

When Stevie Haven posted doorbell camera footage of his dad getting bitten by a snake, he probably didn’t anticipate that it would get more than 35 million likes. In fact, the video sparked a deluge of comments, inspiring him to share a few more videos on TikTok of what actually transpired that evening.

In the first video, his dad can be seen walking up to his porch and pulling away the screen door. Behind him, is a slithery serpent coiled against the door frame. The second he moves to open the door, the snake pounces and bites him on the head. With no idea what just happened, Haven’s unsuspecting father recoils and shouts, “I got bit!”

He then runs down the front path and in an attempt to get away, he falls. Captioning the video, “Snake bites Dad on Head… haha he thought he was gone,” the video immediately went viral.

Online users were quick to jump into his comment section and joked about his dad's "unfortunate" incident. "The fact that he kept trying to wipe the snake bite off his head had me cackling," said a user. Another joked: "The audacity of that snake protecting the door like he pays bills."

But mostly, people wanted context. What happened afterwards to Haven’s dad? Was he okay? Was the snake poisonous? And that’s exactly what he did. In the follow-up video, Haven explained that he and his girlfriend were the first two people through the door. Because he was too drunk, he didn’t see the snake.

In the follow-up video, Haven explained that he and his girlfriend were the first two people through the door. Because he was too drunk, he didn't see the snake. In the next video, his dad can be seen looking for the serpent while still rubbing his head. Before going back through the door, he does a double take just in case.

Suffice to say, Dad was fine. Luckily it was a harmless rat snake. According to Wikipedia, rat snakes, also known as corn snakes, feed mostly on rodents and can be found in the northern hemisphere.