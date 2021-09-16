WATCH: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's new R120m home which he has now vacated because of sheep

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved out of his new home - because sheep kept him awake. The 36-year-old footballer - who has children Cristiano Jr., 11, twins Eva and Mateo, four, and three-year-old Alana - and his partner Georgina Rodriguez only moved their brood into the £6-million (about R120-million) seven-bedroom abode last month when he rejoined Manchester United, but they left after just a few days because of the noise of animals in the countryside, as well as security concerns.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “While the property is beautiful and is nestled in rolling fields and woodland, it was also close to sheep which are very noisy early in the morning. “It had a public footpath across the land and the road at the front gave a view inside its gates. “Ronaldo is a true pro who places a lot on rest and recovery after games, so it was decided it was best if he and his family moved.”

The family have now relocated to a £3-million house, which also has seven bedrooms and is owned by a former Manchester United player.

The Cheshire abode has a pool, cinema room and four-car garage, as well as extra security measures, including CCTV cameras, electric gates, and guards on patrol. There is also added privacy thanks to "gardens which screen the house from view." The source said: “Ronaldo lived close by during his previous stint so it feels like home.

“His kids are in a private school and he hopes that once the buzz of his return to United dies down, he can take Georgina out and show her his favourite local spots.” Fans will get to catch a glimpse of Cristiano's private life in the coming months as Georgina has agreed a deal with Netflix to make a documentary. Alvaro Diaz, the Director of Entertainment for Netflix Spain, previously said of 'I Am Georgina': “Georgina is totally honest and recognises in the documentary that her life changed from having nothing to absolutely everything.

“‘I Am Georgina’ has a strong aspirational component. Georgina went from selling luxury to being gifted it and showing it off on the red carpet. “She was a normal young woman whose life changed dramatically one day. She was leaving work one day and crossed paths with the love of her life. Who has not dreamed of that? “Cristiano’s incorporation is total but complements a vision of who Georgina is and her relationship with the father of her children.