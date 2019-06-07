The process took four months, and the results are spectacularly edgy and modern. Picture: YouTube.com

Joburg-based interior designer Tristan du Plessis is a name synonymous with nightclub designs. Known for his daring, edgy style, the Studio-A owner invited Top Billing into his new Parkhurst home. Leaning towards the dark and moody design palette that he is well known for, the interior designer wanted to express himself by starting with a blank canvas.

After extensive renovations on the house, he says the design process was amazing and difficult at the same time.

"I found probably one of the worst houses in the best area which is Parkhurst - I always wanted to live here," he mentions when asked about purchasing his home.

The process took four months, and the results are spectacularly edgy and modern.

When asked about the dark colour palette, Du Plessis said that instead of designing a house, he wanted to create a space that felt like a New York penthouse.

"With this house I took a lot of risks. It's kind of part of my personality and I wanted to push some boundaries," he explained.