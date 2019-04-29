Musician Lenny Kravitz has given Architectural Digest an all-access pass into his Brazilian farm compound. Picture: YouTube.com

Is it a farm? Is it a compound? No, it's both. Musician Lenny Kravitz has given Architectural Digest an all-access pass into his Brazilian farm compound, and it's everything we thought it would be. Known for his hippy, nomadic lifestyle, it's only fitting that the American Woman singer managed to bag himself an 18th-century coffee plantation and call it home. The working farm feeds every guest that comes through its gates, while the scenery is absolutely breathtaking.

Featuring a Brazilian barbecue, full-sized soccer field and 19th-century Portuguese colonial-style farmhouses and outbuildings, it's literally heaven on earth.

"When you're entering this place, you're entering a working farm. Anyone who comes here will be eating beautiful organic produce, farm to table," says the pop star.

The main house still maintains most of the original features, while Kravitz managed to introduce his Bohemian personality into the decor with stark whites and whimsical paintings.

The highlight of the home is most arguably the copper tub he had custom made for the main bedroom, complete with stunning views of the estate.