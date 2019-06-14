The creative director behind Yeezy clothing has a walk-in closet to rival some of the best in the business. Picture: YouTube.com

US rapper Kanye West can be described as a lot of things, but never underestimate his sense of style and his ability to wow the crowds. Recently, during an insert of 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 2', West welcomed Letterman into his new Hidden Hills home.

Fans of the Wests are no strangers to the fabulous life Kim and Kanye have made for themselves. During an interview with for Vogue's 73 Questions, Kim gave fans a peak inside their lavish home.

This time, Kanye went even further and invited Letterman into his main bedroom and walk-in wardrobe.

West's taste borders on the minimalist, and while walking through the massive mansion, Letterman asked if West is familiar with the practise of wabi sabi, and West smiles saying "Yes, this house is definitely wabi sabi vibes."

The traditional Japanese aesthetic is a world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection. It seems that West took the translation literally while showing off his collection of "rocks" done by an artist, represented by Takashi Murakami.

Check out the video below: