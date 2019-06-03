She adds that the view is what made them first fall in love with the home. Picture: YouTube.com

US actress Kerry Washington remains low-key when it comes to her personal life, so it was a big deal when the Scandal star invited Architectural Digest into her New York City apartment. With interrupted views of the Hudson River, she's managed to bag herself some prime real estate.

"I partnered with RH Design to put together this incredible apartment. We love it so much - we really feel that it's also like us but particular to New York," said Washington.

She adds that the view is what made them first fall in love with the home. "You come in and you just want to sit and cosy and read one of the many gorgeous coffee table books that we have."

Understated yet glamorous, Washington chose to compliment the interiors with structural and modern 3D paintings.

The centre of the house is the open-pain kitchen and dining area. Airy and light, she chose to play with light colours, namely white and grey, while toning it down with natural woods.