Kim Kardashian may have made it onto the cover of Vogue, but it's her kitchen that has many talking.
Fans were given a peak inside her £46-million mansion during Vogue's 73 Questions interview, and the first things they noticed was her stark decor features in her stainless steel kitchen.
Dressed in a figure-hugging dress with her three children North, Saint and Chicago in the background, eagle-eyed sleuths noticed the one thing missing - cupboards.
Describing her decor as minimalist, the Kardashian said she drew inspiration from "Axel Vervoordt and Kanye". Opting for a colour palette of white, cream and grey, she described her home as "minimal monastery".
With a huge centre island, the kitchen offers plenty of prep space and a range oven with aluminum splashbacks.
I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come. Words cannot begin to express how much of an honor it is to have my first solo US cover of @VogueMagazine. I remember as a little girl flipping through my mom’s subscription each month and dreaming of one day gracing the cover of this iconic magazine. Thank you to the incredible Anna Wintour for your support as always, it means the world to me. @Tonnegood, @Mikaeljansson and the glam team were an absolute dream to work with. I’m so incredibly grateful to writer @Jonathanvanmeter for illustrating a glimpse into my life in a way that I don’t think has ever been done - from juggling family, my businesses and pursuing a law degree with such care and seriousness. Special thank you to my husband Kanye for speaking into existence that one day I would grace the cover of Vogue when everyone told me to be “more realistic.” #dreamsdocometrue #speakitintoexistence #voguemagazine Photographer: Mikael Jansson @mikaeljansson Stylist: Tonne Goodman @tonnegood Makeup: Hannah Murray @hannah_murray1 Hair headpieces: Shay Ashual @shayashual Cover Look: Chanel top @chanelofficial; Irene Neuwirth necklace @ireneneuwirth. Vogue Team @sergiokletnoy & @jilldemling
The reality star very rarely shares pictures of her Hidden Hills home, and it's the first time she's let cameras in after extensive renovations, reported to cost her and Kanye $20-million.