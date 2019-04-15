Kim Kardashian may have made it onto the cover of Vogue, but it's her kitchen that has many talking. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kardashian may have made it onto the cover of Vogue, but it's her kitchen that has many talking. Fans were given a peak inside her £46-million mansion during Vogue's 73 Questions interview, and the first things they noticed was her stark decor features in her stainless steel kitchen.

Dressed in a figure-hugging dress with her three children North, Saint and Chicago in the background, eagle-eyed sleuths noticed the one thing missing - cupboards.

Describing her decor as minimalist, the Kardashian said she drew inspiration from "Axel Vervoordt and Kanye". Opting for a colour palette of white, cream and grey, she described her home as "minimal monastery".

With a huge centre island, the kitchen offers plenty of prep space and a range oven with aluminum splashbacks.

The reality star very rarely shares pictures of her Hidden Hills home, and it's the first time she's let cameras in after extensive renovations, reported to cost her and Kanye $20-million.