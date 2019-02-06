Picture: Instagram

Reality TV mogul Kris Jenner has made a living off making her family famous. Known for her outlandish lifestyle and expensive taste in just about anything, many are familiar with the inside of her Calabasas home, thanks to scenes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But like any other celebrity, she's managed to keep some parts private. Now, in a behind-the-scenes tour, she's given Architectural Digest full access to her new Hidden Hills mansion.

A collaboration between AD100 designer Waldo Fernandez and mother-and-son team, Kathleen and Tommy Clements, the serene, understated house is awash in classic pieces by titans of 20th-century decorative arts, writes AD's Mayer Rus.

The chic, new LA pad is a massive departure from her previous abode which she still uses to tape KUWTK.

“I’ve been collecting furniture and making houses for a lifetime. I’ve had so many different types of homes in so many different styles,” said Jenner.

With a blank canvas to work from, the only brief the designers were given was to incorporate comfort and coziness. The results are a series of tranquil, monochromatic rooms adorned with pedigreed furnishings in silk, suede, alpaca, sheepskin, and other luxury items.