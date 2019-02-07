Picture: Kylie Jenner Instagram.

Gold-leaf ceilings, neon art and a glam room decorated to perfection - Kylie Jenner has finally opened the doors to her California mansion, offering Architectural Digest a peek of what’s inside.

Kylie may be the youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan, but at just 21 years old she's featured on the cover of Forbes' "America's Women Billionaires" issue - after all, her cosmetics empire is estimated to be worth roughly $800 million.

If you’ve ever wanted to peer into the home life of America’s youngest “self-made billionaire”, Architectural Digest has offered us a glimpse inside Jenner’s brand-new, freshly decorated home, sending their cameras in for an exclusive interview.

Jenner already has a bursting portfolio of million dollar mansions under her belt that she’s previously renovated to suit her sophisticated, yet vibrant, taste. When asked in the interview about how her decor style has evolved between each home she’s renovated, Jenner said, “Each of my homes have been very different but also the same in the sense that they’re all kind of young and dark. But with this home, I wanted to go to the next level of fun and colour and [it's] just pretty much an expression of myself.”

Los Angeles AD100 designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, was tasked with creating a dream house deserving of the vivacious superstar. In early conversations with the decorator, Jenner shared that she wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way she was feeling. “Colour was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it,” she said.

The house pays homage to Kylie Cosmetics with subtle gestures here and there. In an Instagram post by Architectural Digest, it was revealed that the leather upholstery on the chairs in the dining room were custom-dyed to match colours from Kylie’s lip kits. The leather ranges from a pale pink to dusty rose to deep garnet.

A series of Damien Hirst butterfly foil prints, which were made as part of his “I Love You” project, adorn the walls of the dining room. “Everything reflects Kylie’s personality,” said Bullard, with reference to the artwork. Jenner has a knack for amassing collections of contemporary art, including the framed halved loveheart prints by Elseworth Kelly, which hang above a white perspex baby grand piano, and at least two Tracey Emin light installations. Emin's artwork is popular amongst the family with both Kris and Kendall owning pieces of her signature neon light signage.

