It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. At least in Kylie Jenner's house it is. The reality TV star and makeup mogul has been going the extra mile when it comes to her Christmas decor.
A few hours ago, she posted a video to her vlog, detailing how she went about decorating her mansion for the Christmas holidays. Starting in her foyer, she takes viewers to her massive Christmas tree. "We always put the tree right here. This year I decided to go really simple to match with my furniture," said the 22-year-old.
Compared to previous years, Jenner showed more restraint with her minimalist, white theme. In the corner of the foyer is a collection of plush toys - a polar bear family straight out of the North Pole. This addition seems to the be the best part of the festive decor for little Stormi Webster.