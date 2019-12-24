WATCH: Kylie Jenner's festive decor is Christmas goals









Compared to previous years, Jenner showed more restraint with her minimalist, white theme. Picture: YouTube.com

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. At least in Kylie Jenner's house it is. The reality TV star and makeup mogul has been going the extra mile when it comes to her Christmas decor. A few hours ago, she posted a video to her vlog, detailing how she went about decorating her mansion for the Christmas holidays. Starting in her foyer, she takes viewers to her massive Christmas tree. "We always put the tree right here. This year I decided to go really simple to match with my furniture," said the 22-year-old.

Compared to previous years, Jenner showed more restraint with her minimalist, white theme. In the corner of the foyer is a collection of plush toys - a polar bear family straight out of the North Pole. This addition seems to the be the best part of the festive decor for little Stormi Webster.









Originally, Jenner just wanted a winter wonderland, but when she saw how beautiful the simple white lights and baubles looked, she stuck with it.





There's even a sleigh to complete the look, which she says will have the addition of Santa on Christmas morning.





Jenner seems to be a big fan of the Christmas spirit - she shows her fans a further three more Christmas trees in her dining room and kitchen.





Earlier in the day her mom Kris Jenner stopped by with a special gift for Stormi - a playhouse big enough to fit a family in. Complete with furniture and snug rugs, it's every little girl's dream.