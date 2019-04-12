It seem that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making the most of their move to Frogmore Cottage. Picture: YouTube.com

It seem that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making the most of their move to Frogmore Cottage. After undergoing a £3-million renovation, the royal couple have installed a few creature comforts for themselves and their future tot. But the one addition to their new home is said to be Meghan's new yoga studio that has a "floating" or sprung floor - a feature that absorbs shocks to reduce injury.

We all know the former Suits star is a massive fan of yoga, a fitness regime she started when just seven years old. According to reports, she wakes up at 5am every morning to perform her stretches. Her mother is also a yoga instructor.

Some other additions to their new home includes a £50 000 (about R913 000) eco-boiler, a separate annexe and soundproofing.

According to the Daily Mail, interior designer Vicky Charles will oversee the decor. Charles is also responsible for the interiors of celebrity hangout, Soho House.