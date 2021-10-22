WATCH: Miss SA Lalela Mswane moves into her new home
The newly crowned Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane moved into her posh apartment in Sandton.
The 24-year-old from KwaSokhulu in Richards Bay was crowned Miss SA 2021 last Saturday in Cape Town.
She received R1 million in cash as well as a further R3 million worth of sponsorships and prizes, including the use of a fully furnished and serviced apartment at the luxurious Central Square Sandton.
Her new home that she will stay in for the year of her reign was decorated by Vursa and Woolworths South Africa.
The two-bedroom apartment boasts contemporary furniture that is fit for a queen.
Zimkhitha Sidumo of Black Pearl Lifestyle, an interior designing company that worked with Woolworths Home to decorate Mswane’s apartment, says they went for spring colours to make it more homely.
“We’ve added some vibrant greens with a spring feel, added some pretty yellows just to warm up the space. I mean, it has beautiful pieces already, just to create a more vibrant and lively environment,” Sudumo explains.
The dining room has blue cushion chairs and a glass table, while the sitting room boasts a grey couch decorated with colourful cushions.
Her bedroom also has a big green sleigh bed, while the bathroom is neatly packed with skincare products to keep her beautiful brown skin radiant.
Taking to Instagram, Mswane added that she was honoured to be living in the apartment, and plans on creating beautiful memories.