WATCH: Miss SA Lalela Mswane moves into her new home

The 24-year-old from KwaSokhulu in Richards Bay was crowned Miss SA 2021 last Saturday in Cape Town.

The newly crowned Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane moved into her posh apartment in Sandton.

She received R1 million in cash as well as a further R3 million worth of sponsorships and prizes, including the use of a fully furnished and serviced apartment at the luxurious Central Square Sandton.

Her new home that she will stay in for the year of her reign was decorated by Vursa and Woolworths South Africa.

The two-bedroom apartment boasts contemporary furniture that is fit for a queen.