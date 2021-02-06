WATCH: Serena Williams shows off her Florida mansion which she designed with sister Venus

Tennis grand slammer Serena Williams is right at home on any tennis court but it’s at her Florida home where she goes to play, and rest of course. Architectural Digest magazine features Williams on the cover of their March issue and showcases the interior of her modern home. The publication shared a video on the their YouTube channel offering viewers a guided tour of the seven-time Wimbledon winner’s mansion. Right in the beginning of the video she makes mentions that she has been working on the home for a long time with her sister Venus Williams, who owns an interior decor company called V Starr Interiors. Her love for art inspired her to use her formal living room space and turn it into an art gallery which holds some of her favourite art pieces included a painting that she did herself.

The art gallery features one of her own paintings. Picture: Instagram

“I paint and I’m really kinda artsy” says Williams as she points our her painting.

Having won 39 grand slam titles, one can only imagine how many trophies the mom-of-one has. So of course, she has a special room just for her trophies.

Trophy room. Picture: Instagram

She doesn’t keep all her grand slam trophies in that room, but she has one of her Wimbledon trophies which has her sister’s name on it.

She spots a second place trophy which she says belongs in the trash because, “we don’t keep second place.”

Media room. Picture: Instagram

The room she is most excited about is what she refers to as the media room which includes stage for karaoke and a popcorn machine.

Watch the full video here: