WATCH: South Africa wins gold at The Chelsea Flower Show

After a four-year hiatus, South Africa has triumphantly returned to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, which was opened on Monday by King Charles and Queen Camilla. The event, hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), is internationally acclaimed and attracts thousands of international visitors and celebrities annually.

It represents the pinnacle of horticultural excellence and attracts around two hundred thousand visitors from across the world. Since their debut in 1976, South Africa has won an impressive 37 gold medals over 43 years of participation. This year continues that tradition of excellence. Achieving gold for this year’s floral display was a momentous occasion for Franschhoek horticulturist and floral artist Leon Kluge.

He led South Africa's comeback to the prestigious event, supported by a dedicated private sector team that ensured the country's continued participation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Kluge (@leonkluge)

This year's exhibit captured the essence of the Cape kingdoms unique flora, illustrating the stark contrasts between the region’s dry and wet seasons. The display featured clay to simulate cracked earth, while showcasing flourishing fynbos and protea cuts, effectively representing the biodiversity of the Cape Fold Mountains.

Key figures in this helping to organise this triumph included conservationist Michael Lutzeyer, horticultural specialist Keith Kirsten, and Marinda Nel. Their collective efforts were instrumental in bringing the floral gold back to South Africa. South Africa’s stand at The Chelsea Flower show has won a gold medal. Picture: Instagram Their success not only brings pride but also underscores the importance of conserving our country’s rich natural heritage for future generations.