London - It's the cause of many a row between couples. Now a bedding company claims to have a solution to the age-old battle over who hogs the duvet.
The "infinite" duvet loops under a special bed equipped with a series of rollers which ensure the duvet can never be pulled off no matter how hard it is tugged.
A survey found one in four couple were left sleepless and angry by a cover-stealing partner, while one in six have even ended relationships over it. Steve Reid, chief executive of Simba beds, said: "Duvet stealing is a sore subject among British couples, a catalyst for hundreds of arguments.
"We thought it could be fun to explore how we me might put some of these tensions to bed."