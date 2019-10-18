So far the actor, of southeast London, has built eight rooms. He has at least a dozen more to complete and wants to install tiny visitor signs and a cafe. Picture: YouTube.com

London - With old masters’ portraits in the great hall, a chapel with stained glass windows and a wine cellar crammed with dusty bottles, Hordle Castle boasts all the trappings of an impressive stately pile. But you won’t find it in the UK National Trust guide books. Not yet, anyway – as it is made of cereal packets and egg cartons and is only around 3ft (about 91cm) tall.

Jon Trenchard, 42, has spent more than 30 years building his miniature castle and believes it could take the rest of his life to finish, with every feature inspired by a room or item from an actual historic home.

He said: "My dream is that I’ll be able to leave the castle to the National Trust when I die."