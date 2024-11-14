WATCH: TikToker takes us on a tour inside her tastefully decorated new tin shack home and Mzansi loves it!

A woman in South Africa has shown off her humble home, which stunned Mzansi and proved that people should never judge a book by its cover. Jessica Karabo, who goes by the TikTok handle @iamjessica_karabo, gave her folloers a glimpse into what from the outside appears to be a simple tin home.

Fans have been following her since she bought her 1500 30x30 plot in Tweffontein Mpumalanga in March 2024 and started building her home when she posted a video on TikTok titled “We left rent for new beginnings”. “We started from the bottom now we’re here. 2023 gave us so much strength to start all over, I believe that 2024 will be extremely good for us”. ♬ original sound - Jessica_Karabo @iamjessica_karabo We started from the bottom now we’re here. 2023 gave us so much strength to start all over, I believe that 2024 will be extremely good for us. 🙏♥️💯🥂 It’s not much but God came through 🙌🏻🙏 #smallbeginnings

The latest clip begins with her showing off how the outside looks before she takes us on a tour through her new home. @iamjessica_karabo #iamverygrateful⚠💯🙏🏾🙏🏾forwhatHehasdone📍♥️🏡 #MyHumbleBeginnings @🦍 Smash_Mof’King 🦍 ♬ original sound - Zamokuhle_Mthethwa Inside Jessica’s one bedroom home, there is a beautiful kitchen with neat black cupboards and all the latest appliances.

The lounge area, with modern decor, is furnished with a stunning L-shaped leather lounge suite and large TV. Her bedroom, which is tastefully decorated with a white rug and matching headboard, makes the most of the small space. The video has over 2.5 million views on TikTok, and followers are just as proud as Jessica’s home as she is, taking to the platform to congratulate her.

