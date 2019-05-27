The Fantastic Four actress also admitted to being a huge fan of Pinterest. Picture: YouTube.com

Seven months after moving into her new home, US actress Jessica Alba finally gave Architectural Digest a sneak peek inside the $10-million Los Angeles mansion. "I just wanted to make sure that the house was, regardless of all the beautiful materials, that it was also kid-friendly," said the mother of three. And, in staying true to her personal ethos, the owner of The Honest Company insisted on using as many natural materials as possible.

When taking the camera crew through to her formal living area, she jokes that they had their fireplace specially built for hanging Christmas stockings.

The Fantastic Four actress also admitted to being a huge fan of Pinterest, and said the look that she was trying to achieve was old-world French mixed with a modern French apartment.

One wall of her home is completely filled with black and white photos of her family, including those of her husband's, Cash Warren - drawing on their African-American and Mexican roots.

But the best part of the house is Alba's kitchen. She called it her dream kitchen as she managed to incorporate her wishlist into the grey and white colour scheme.