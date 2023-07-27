WATCH: Woman’s ‘ultimate survival’ video about Eskom prepaid units and rising costs goes viral

Whether you have one job or a job and a side hustle, you’re probably one of the many South Africans who are struggling to make ends meet. This is what popular TikToker The Candypops is saying to her followers.

She recently went onto the video app to talk about the issues she has with Eskom and the current price of electricity, as well as the fact that she now gets fewer units than she used to get in the past for the same amount. In the video, which has now gone viral with over 180K views, she starts off by sharing that it’s the end of the month and she just spent R350 on electricity and only received 99 units. We all know that the last week of the month before pay day is the toughest week of the month!

She continues to explain that in the past R350 worth of units used to last them a week, but now it only lasts a couple of days. She shares that she doesn’t understand how the units don’t last even though her kids don’t watch television. Throughout the video captioned “Ultimate survival” she highlights the current struggles most South Africans face.

“We are not rich enough to be able to live in comfort… And we are not poor enough for the government to assist. So where’s the win for us working class people.” At the end of the video, she goes back to the units issue and adds that we still have to deal with load shedding as well. “Load shedding got us so good and solid. We shouldn’t be using such a lot of units”

“This conversation is making me feel very normal. I thought I was personally attacked by this electricity crisis,” said one viewer. Another commented: “In South Africa you need two full time incomes. A side hustle and a little corruption on the side to scrape by.” A pensioner responded saying: “Used to use 500 a month now 1500. I am a pensioner. How do we live. So little units and go so fast.”