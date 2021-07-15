Ways to keep your cooking space cosy and convivial in the cold months
Rugs
With the correct hues, you can lift the tone of the whites usually associated with kitchen walls and cabinets. If you have cabinets with colour they can highlight this.
Add a pad underneath a rug and it becomes a place of comfort for all those hours standing and cooking in the kitchen. Ensure you have slip-proofed the rugs.
Paint your cabinets
This year, the trend is for blue cabinets. Part 70s nostalgia (okay, okay, with nothing besides the colour resembling the kitchen assemblies of yesteryear) and a 2021 twist of wood and powder-blue chic. The colour, whichever one you choose to paint your cabinets, will add warmth to the area.
Art
Not just on the fridge but framed art pieces on walls. If there is no wall space, place it on open shelving. This will immediately add a sense of warmth and conviviality.
Textured coverings
Use textured cushions for chairs in the kitchen and upholster any sitting spaces you have. These materials will add texture that warms up the room. Also, consider adding these textures to window coverings.