What’s that smell? Oh, it’s Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle going up in flames

With notes of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed, Gwyneth Paltrow was really onto a winning formula when she released Goop’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. But we’re betting flaming inferno wasn’t mentioned when she described the more than R1 000 candle. Jody Thompson of Kilburn, North London, got more than she bargained for when she went to light her candle that she had won in an online quiz. “The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” she told British tabloid The Sun. “I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.”

Thompson and her partner, David Snow, eventually got the situation under control when they threw it out the front door.

“It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room,” added Thompson.

Goop’s collaboration with Heretic has also seen introduction of “This Smells Like My Prenup” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candles.

According to the website, Prenup is “a gorgeous blend of invigorating grapefruit and sexy, citrusy bergamot with notes of ripened raspberry subtly interlaced throughout”.

This sophisticated (and hilariously named) scent is the one to burn - and we mean burrrn- when you’re in some type of a mood while Orgasm is “made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive”.

Because of their gimmick value, the candles are highly-sought after and often sold out on the Goop website.