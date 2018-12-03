Matte cupboard fronts with sandblasted timber bring an urban glamour feel to the kitchen. Picture: Pinterest

The kitchen is the heart of the home; the gathering place for families to come together and share a meal over easy conversation. It’s no wonder most homeowners put so much time and effort into kitchen renovations. But don’t go thinking that trend forecasters are winding down as 2018 comes to a close. Quite the contrary.

While this year saw the minimalist trend take front and centre, 2019 is set to be all about raw materials and integrated appliances, according to Elle Decor.

Here’s what to expect.

Texture

Contrasting textures will be the order of the day. And just like 2018, next year we’ll see more concrete making a bold statement.

“Think mirrored backsplashes with highly-polished, chunky Calacatta oro marble work tops, or cupboards with textured bronze inlays and matte cupboard fronts with sandblasted timber for a layered urban glamour,” London-based interior designer Katharine Pooley tells Elle Decor.

“Walls, fabrics and even counter tops are taking on a more tactile sensation through ceramic tiles, 3D printing and textured paint”, adds Anita Bloom, Creative Director at Decorex SA. “New interior design materials - including grounded tiles, recycled plastics and materials - with more traditional materials – marble and granite – are all finding their place.”



Smeg’s iconic FAB28 fridge reimagined, compliments of Dolce & Gabbana. Picture: smeg.com

Colour

According to the team at Decorex SA, expect some exciting hues for the upcoming year. New mint is a gender-neutral tone with a futuristic feel, and it’s forecast to be the colour for 2020.

Believed to be the colour for 2019, Night Watch is a lush, rich teal which is calming, fresh and healing. Sage green is a subdued, almost neutral colour that works well with dusty pink, offering a fresh accent when it comes to the kitchen.

Grey still seems to be the prefered colour of choice. Caesarstone Piatra Grey countertops are a lighter alternative to black granite countertops, advises SA Decor And Design. They recommend to “just add some grey stained veneer wood to incorporate a darker colour into your home without it becoming overpowering”.

Chandeliers provide valuable lighting above the island. Picture: Flickr.com

State of the art appliances

Talking about colour, if you’re bold enough and have the cash to splash on something unique, you should check out Dolce & Gabbana’s latest collaboration with Smeg. This is their third installment of their unique partnership, and this time they’ve concentrated on cookers.

Named Divina Cucina, the new range, was unveiled at Milan Design Week and features two sets of the Victoria range cooker, plus Smeg’s iconic FAB28 fridge.

Integrated appliances are the new face of luxury, like built in wine coolers and column fridges. “The advantage is that the units don’t have to be placed next to each other, which gives you more flexibility in creating an efficient work space,” notes Hatchett Design blog on getting a separate fridge and freezer.

Lighting

When it comes to lighting, think about style and function. According to HGTV, there are two types of lighting to to consider: chandeliers provide valuable lighting above the island, while recessed fixtures cast soft, ambient light throughout the room.

Bloom also says that cold, industrial-style lights are being re-envisioned with hand-blown glass, wicker, wood and stone - fused with copper and gold brass to create undefined shapes that illuminate every space.

Light fixtures installed inside glass-front cabinets are another popular trend in kitchen design. Another clever trick you can use is the spotlight style which spotlights unique dishes and accessories that complement your backsplash or overall kitchen design.