When’s the right time to take down your Christmas tree and stop wishing people a ’Happy New Year’?

With back to school shopping under way, journeys home arranged and most of us already starting the work year, the last remnants of the holiday season are rapidly depleting before our eyes. Fortunately, there is a little festiveness still in the air. Apart from the discounted mince pies, fruitcake and chocolates that stock supermarket shelves, Christmas decorations and holiday greetings have prevailed well into January. This begs the question: When should you take down your tree and stop saying, “Happy New Year”?

If you're puzzled, look to tradition for guidance. Since the fourth century, many Christians have celebrated the Twelfth Night (or 12 nights after Christmas) — also known as the Epiphany Eve — as the end of the Christmas season. According to an article published by Town and Country, Epiphany is historically a Christian feast day commemorating John the Baptist's baptism of Jesus and the arrival of the Three Wise Men. On this day. special services are held all over the world and many believe that waiting too long after the Twelfth Night brings you bad luck. But, as with most things, it is also completely up to preference. Some people take down all their decorations right after December 25 to get ready for the New Year. Others might do so well into January, just to hold onto the festive magic a little longer (or, more likely, they just keep forgetting). As for the New Year conundrum: When does it become awkward to greet people with a cheerful "Compliments of the New Season"? The answer is a little more difficult to pinpoint because there is no definitive cut-off date and no guideline to follow.