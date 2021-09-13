Win a R5,000 voucher from Tiletoria
Share this article:
Since 1995, Tiletoria has been part of building your dream home with quality sanware, tiles, vinyl and laminates.
From the first moment of inspiration to making your dream home a reality, Tiletoria is with you for life.
To celebrate this, Tiletoria is partnering with IOL to reward its readers with the chance to win a R5 000 voucher to make their renovation dreams come true! This voucher allows you to choose items from across the wide range of Tiletoria’s sanware and flooring products. It’s time to upgrade your home with Tiletoria.