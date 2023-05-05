With crime on the rise in South Africa, smart home technologies offer a range of solutions tailored with simple and secure set-up that integrate with other smart products in the home.

Integrated Emergency Response recently reported that almost a million homes were broken into in SA last year, with 983 000 housebreaking incidents reported within the 2021/22 period in the country. That being said, Xiaomi offers a range of smart home products that could counter any home becoming a part of the statistics. Simply integrated, surveillance home products from the Chinese electronics manufacturer make for a robust home security system tailored to meet the needs of any scenario while being easy to install with the added benefit of accessibility anywhere in the world from a smartphone.

For mobility, ease-of-use and simple set-up, Xiaomi offers a solution for any environment in the form of the Xiaomi AW200 Smart Outdoor Camera and C200, C300 and C400 Smart Security Camera systems, which feature functionality that allow remote surveillance through the Xiaomi smart home app that integrates well with other Xiaomi products in the home, as well as concurrently, alongside Google Home and Amazon's Alexa. Xiaomi AW200 Smart Outdoor Camera The AW200 Smart Outdoor Camera features a 1920x1080p high-resolution lens boasting sharpness and clarity for surveillance around the home, with digital zoom and magnification functionality.

The camera also features an F1.6 large aperture which increases light intake to improve image quality and full-colour night vision to ensure visuals are as clear at night as they are during the day. The system is also waterproof and features a microphone for two-way communication. So when paired with Xiaomi's smart home app, you can check on your visitors, even when you're not home. Xiaomi C200 Smart Security Camera

Similarly, Xiaomi also offers robust surveillance solutions within the home through products like the C200 Smart Security Camera. Thanks to its 1920x1080p HD camera, the C200 provides high-resolution visuals that perform best in well-lit conditions, with infrared LEDs that enhance imagery at night. Also packaged with a 360-degree horizontal view and 106-degree vertical view, the C200 implements Artificial Intelligence (AI) for human detection, with visuals captured and stored in the cloud for access from your smartphone. Xiaomi C300 Smart Security Camera

For versatility and power packaged into a comprehensive surveillance solution - look no further than the Xiaomi C300 Smart Security Camera. The C300 features 2K resolution with high-quality clarity in recording, coupled with a wide-angle lens, night vision, AI motion detection, and cloud storage. The C300 also offers 360-degree visuals while being installed upright or inverted. Thanks to its versatility, the C300 makes for the perfect choice as a home a business security solution, with app compatibility for remote access. Xiaomi C400 Smart Security Camera

Xiaomi's C400 Smart Camera sets the benchmark for the ultimate offering in smart security surveillance. With a premium 2.5K lens offering 2560x1440 resolution, the C400 delivers true-to-life visuals that provide a complete sense of security. The C400 supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi connections for less signal interference and more stable connectivity. Like the C300, it can be installed upright or inverted on a window, ceiling, or wall or just placed on a table. Fitted with a microphone, the C400's two-way voice call functionality and app compatibility will allow you to feel like you're in the home, even when you're not. Xiaomi's range of smart security solutions ticks all the boxes in today's dire need for secure home surveillance systems. It can be found at reputable e-commerce platforms and in-store from retailers such as Takealot, Incredible Connection and Makro.