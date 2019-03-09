Houtlander’s Interdependence II named South Africa’s most beautiful object. Pic: Supplied

Furniture design company Houtlander has been announced the makers of this year’s Most Beautiful Object in South Africa at this year’s Design Indaba.



The accolade was bestowed in recognition of the crafters’ Interdependence II, a novel take on a Victorian loveseat.





Houtlander’s Phillip Hollander explains that he and partner Stephen Wilson were inspired by the iconic design of the classic bench, and wanted to see how much further they could take it using their signature production methods.





The result is a “conversation piece”, according to Hollander; not only because its eye-catching colour and sinuous curves are bound to spark dialogue, but because the witty design of the bench allows interlocutors to look each other in the eye.





Houtlander’s latest honour joins other enviable awards won, including twice being honoured at 100% Design South Africa – Best Furniture Design in 2017 and South African Designer of the Year in 2018.



