How to build your own pergola

What you will need • 35 bags of ­ fine gravel (called Duzi gravel in KZN) • 35 bags river sand (1 cubic metre) • 3 bags building

sand (for grouting)

• 3 bags cement

• 5 bags concrete mix

• 6 x 2 400 x 100 – 125m CCA poles for uprights (cut from 2 700)

• 2 x 3 600 x 100 - 125m CCA poles for side supports

• 5 x 2 400 x 100 - 125m CCA poles for cross beams (cut from 2 700)

• 16 x 125 x 10mm coach screws

• 2 rolls of weed guard

• Spade and pick

• Line and line level

• Spirit level

• Rubber mallet

• Loppers

• Wooden pegs (make these from off-cuts of wood)

• Nosing trowel

• Carpenter’s saw

• Tape measure

Here’s how to do it

Step 1 – Prep your area

Find the perfect spot and clear the area of shrubs, plants and grass. Level the ground.

Step 2 – Level your path

With the line and level, mark out a pathway 1.5m wide.

Step 3 – Lay your sand

If you are putting in steps, do so at this point. Compact the area then cover with a 50mm deep layer of river sand.

Step 4 – Set your pavers

Put the half pavers upright to create the rise of your step then fill with river sand for the step. Lightly compact and level before laying the pavers.

To edge your pathway with cobblestones, first excavate furrows to double the height of the cobbles), along both edges of your pathway.

Step 5 – Mix the cement

Mix a ratio of 4 parts river sand to 1 part cement with a little water to a porridge consistency, and use this as the foundation in the furrow for the cobbles. Lay enough cement mix to accommodate 6 cobbles at a time.

Step 6 – Measure to build your pergola

The pergola uprights should be 2m apart – measure and mark where the holes are to be dug, using pegs.

Step 7 – Dig to pour the concrete

Dig 40cm deep holes and place the poles in position. Pour concrete mix around the poles, making sure they are straight. Allow the concrete to set overnight.

Step 8 – Secure the poles

Secure the side support poles to the uprights with coach screws.

Step 9 – Rest the cross beams

Once the side supports are secured, rest the cross beams on them and fix in place with coach screws.

Quick DIY tip

Drill pilot holes with a smaller drill bit to prevent poles from splitting. – Builders Warehouse