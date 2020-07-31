How to convert your storeroom into a home office space

By Bryony Stephenson

Most houses have a room, it’s generally quite small, that once used to be an office but now it is basically a storage for anything you don’t have space for on a daily basis.

This room pales in comparison to the garage but it still holds things that you don’t really need but you’re hoping to need or use them one day. It may be time to give that room a visit.

Time to get some elbow grease and have a closer look at what's in the storeroom, perhaps you can build a peaceful office space for yourself? Have a look at the room and think, “What would Oh So Organised Do?”

Get yourself 3 bin bags: trash, donating, for storage.

Start small, if there’s a table or desk in there, start with clearing off what is on there and covering it up.

Be a little tougher than usual when deciding on keeping or donating. If you have to really think hard about when you may need it, then maybe it's time to donate it to someone that needs it!

Donate what you can, of course, if something is broken, rather throw it away than donating something that no one can use.

Clean up the dust, get in there with a vacuum cleaner/tile cleaner and some multi-surface cleaner to clean it thoroughly and leave the windows open for at least a day.

If you still have items that have to be stored in this room, invest in some plastic tubs to keep everything neatly stored away so that you don’t have a distracting or untidy workspace.

Ensure that you have everything you need. Think about your desk at work and what is on it, what do you need to get work done.

Once your office has been set up, do the following: