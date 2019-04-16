Throw a party Tyrion and Bronn would die to attend

THE wait for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is over.



The hit show returned to TV screens on Monday, April 15 at 3am. You can wait for the 10pm airing if you don’t want to wake up early.





It’s been a long two years since the final episode of the seventh season, which saw Jon Snow finally being revealed as Aegon Targaryen, the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen and heir to the Iron Throne. All this while he was having sex with Daenerys Targeryn, his aunt.





HBO kept the much awaited season under wraps, leaving fans to speculate who will finally rule the Iron Throne.





There is no better way to enjoy the show than a viewing party and judging by the excitement from fans, many of them are planning their own viewing

parties to celebrate the final season of the cult show.





So we got tips from experts on decor, food and activities that even Tyrion Lannister would be proud of.





DECOR





Kendal Smith of Kirsty Badenhorst Interiors provides tips on how to create a space fit for royals from Westeros





YOU NEED A BANNER





Smith said hosts can easily create a banner of their favourite House in Westeros. She said the internet offered many templates to choose from. Once you select your banner of choice, print the design, cut them out and stick them on a long piece of string. These banners will make excellent decorations around

the home. “Your guests will feel apart of the Game of Thrones universe in no time,” she said.





THE TABLE





Smith said every party required a banquet table worthy of royalty. Hosts will need a tablecloth to drape over their dining table. Smith warns against a red one. She said it might be insensitive after the Red Wedding scene in the third season.





To decorate the table, use gold paper plates (no one has time to do the dishes after a party), and each table setting should have a name card. The name card should pay homage to the different families. For example, your friend Robert could be written on a House of Baratheon card.





DRAGON EGGS









Dragon eggs make good decor and an even better snack. Smith said hosts should boil eggs, crack the shells and pop them into a ziplock bag

with some food colouring. “Massage and remove the eggs from the bag, give it a rinse and peel away the shells. You will be left with some

authentic looking dragon eggs,” she said.





THE CANDLE FACTOR





Candles can turn any party from drab to fab in no time. “With all the load shedding causing an uproar in our country, guests will have a small taste of what it would be like without electricity. Remember to keep a close eye on all those candles. Battery operated candles also do the trick.”





ENTERTAINMENT





What’s better than a game of 30 Seconds? A GoT-inspired one, of course. Create questions surrounding the hit show to test your guests.

Note: the game should be played in accordance with the 30 Seconds rules.





GOOD OLD FASHION DRINKING GAME





Split guests into two teams. Each team gets to ask the other a question if the team doesn’t know the answer or gets it wrong a member of the losing team