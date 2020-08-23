How to turn your balcony into a sanctuary you’ll want to spend time in

Whether you’re a city dweller living in a concrete jungle or you reside in the suburbs, having a little oasis at home away from the chaos of daily life is a necessity, especially when we’ve all been spending more time at home. Balconies have served as the perfect hideaway for people during the lockdown. From reading books to eating meals and doing yoga, what was once just an unnecessary appendage is now the ideal hangout spot. Decor has played a huge role in getting these outdoor spaces up to scratch, turning them into cosy nooks to watch movies or even as an extravagant area to entertain guests. From fresh paint to the right furniture, there are so many ways to make your balcony a place you’ll look forward to spending more time in. Here are 7 decor tips to transform your balcony: Add some greenery View this post on Instagram Binge watching movies amidst my greens has become my new favourite thing to do these days :) . . . . . . . #homedecor #homedecorideas #homeandgarden #interiordecorating #balconydecor #balconydesign #indianhomedecor #indianhomes #indianhomestudio #desidecor #myhappyplace #homesofinstagram #positivevibes #houseplantsofinstagram #houseplants #apartmenttherapy #apartmentdecor #decorlove #decorinspo A post shared by Sheetal Kriplani (@myblissfulabode) on Aug 19, 2020 at 6:22am PDT Potted plants, hanging ferns, a little herb garden and lots of flowers give the illusion of being out in nature – even when you’re on the fifth floor of a courtyard-facing flat surrounded by concrete.

Cosy seating

There’s nothing like comfortable seating to make you want to spend more time in a certain area. Whether it’s just an afternoon nap on the hammock or having friends over for drinks and entertaining them on your plush couch with plump cushions, there are many outdoor seating options available so don’t be afraid to get creative. If you have a very small balcony, a hanging chair, ottomans or wicker armchairs may fit better than a large couch that will consume most of your space, making the area look cramped.

Good lighting

Good lighting is an important aspect of creating an inviting outdoor atmosphere. Adding warmth and coziness, even as the sun begins to set, it can have a huge impact on the look of your balcony, which is why you need to pay attention to where you set the lights, and what kind of lighting you will use to brighten up your space. There are plenty of functional lighting options available, you just need to find one that’s suitable for your exterior. If you’re strategic, outdoor lighting can highlight the features you already have, making you want to spend more time in that space.

An outdoor rug

A large rug on the patio will help your outdoor space mimic the comfort of the indoors. Whether you love geometric patterns or are a fool for romantic florals, outdoor rugs complete any room, bringing different decor elements together. Made from durable materials, they are also stain and fade resistant and come in a variety of colours and prints to fit your chosen theme.

An eating area

Whether it’s a quaint little dinette consisting of just a table and two chairs or a grand picnic table complete with an umbrella, having a dining area on your balcony really completes the picture. Reading the newspaper, having coffee or doing date night the lockdown way, a cosy eating area is perfect for entertaining yourself and guests too.

Fresh paint and pops of colour

You’ll be amazed by how much a fresh lick of paint can transform an area, instantly brightening it up. The same can be said for colour, which changes the mood of a room. It can be used to add warmth and vibrancy to otherwise dull spaces. Decide what kind of vibe you want to create for yourself, whether it’s minimalist or eclectic, and find a colour scheme that fits.

Random bits of decor

A shelf packed with plants, woven baskets filled with spare blankets, colourful scatter cushions, macramé wall hangings, artwork, candles, lanterns and string lights can all be used to tie your outdoor decor together.