Orange you glad to see The Pantone Color Institute, considered worldwide to be the authority on colour, has selected such a positive, energised colour for 2019? The warm orange-like shade Living Coral isn't merely the trend colour in which to buy that new iPhone or Artisan mixer, the research poured into arriving at the single swatch is a signifier of where the world is at.

As Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, (the Anna Wintour of colour if you will), said in an interview recently, "Colour is an equalising lens through which we experience our natural and digital realities."

It is mood and offers meaning.

She said of the colour, "With consumers craving human interaction and social connection, the humanising and heartening qualities displayed by the convivial Pantone Living Coral hit a responsive chord."

The colour is indeed already popular online, appearing in the banner of many a brand.

Apart from digital cred, it does look great on products and with its reference to coral reef has the social conscious many of us are looking for.

To my eye it is terracotta, Tuscany, Pokemon and anime (and personally, the coral nail polish that was an epic fail mani for me at least two years ago) reworked into an appealing contemporary tone.

But mostly it is alive and so vibrant that I'll welcome it into my home gladly.

