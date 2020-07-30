Kendall Jenner invites AD into her LA home and it’s everything we thought it would be
Out of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kendall Jenner displays a quiet restraint.
She’s the one that chooses to live her life on the borders while her siblings take centre stage.
And she seems to be fine with the arrangement. After all, she has a successful modelling career, and yet, she still manages to maintain her privacy.
So it took us by surprise when Jenner invited Architectural Digest into her LA home. Tranquil, organic and bathed in natural sunlight, the home is a true extension of her personality.
View this post on Instagram
To craft her own tranquil retreat in Los Angeles, supermodel @kendalljenner tapped Kathleen and Tommy Clements of #AD100 firm @clementsdesign, plus inimitable #AD100 designer Waldo Fernandez (@waldosdesigns). “My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax,” she says. On the cover of AD’s September issue—shot pre-COVID-19—Jenner stands in her entryway beside a signature James Turrell ovoid wall sculpture, which greets visitors with a dreamy chromatic display. Take a tour of the home through the link in our profile. Photo by @wabranowicz; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @amykchin; fashion styling by @marnixmarni
Enlisting design team Kathleen and Tommy Clements, AD’s Mayer Rus writes that the mother-son duo didn’t know what to expect from the 24-year-old model.
“Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family. The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth,” said Tommy.
View this post on Instagram
Pre-pandemic, AD visited @kendalljenner in her serene Los Angeles home, masterminded by #AD100 firm @clementsdesign and #AD100 designer Waldo Fernandez (@waldosdesigns). Watch the Open Door tour of her peaceful retreat from the September Style issue through the link in our profile 🎥
And this was the blank canvas that they worked with.
Drawn to the Mediterranean-style villa, Jenner knew immediately the house was meant to be when she stepped inside. “I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” she noted.
They say the kitchen is the heart of the house, and in Jenner’s case the newly-renovated kitchen speaks volumes. “This house has prompted me to spend more time in the kitchen. I’m always in there trying to up my chef game. At this point, I’m a pretty good cook,” she added.
In contrast to the neutral decor tones is Jenner’s impressive art collection. Works by Barbara Kruger, Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon, and Sterling Ruby add an eclectic mix to the urban oasis.
Her signature James Turrell ovoid wall sculpture stands proudly in the entrance way, an artist that she says was introduced to her by brother-in-law Kanye West.
She even has an arts-and-crafts room which has proven a refuge of sorts while escaping a life fashioned by the outside world.
On the finished product, Jenner is proud of what she’s accomplished. “This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like,” she said.