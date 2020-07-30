Kendall Jenner invites AD into her LA home and it’s everything we thought it would be

“Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family. The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth,” said Tommy.

And this was the blank canvas that they worked with.

Drawn to the Mediterranean-style villa, Jenner knew immediately the house was meant to be when she stepped inside. “I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” she noted.

They say the kitchen is the heart of the house, and in Jenner’s case the newly-renovated kitchen speaks volumes. “This house has prompted me to spend more time in the kitchen. I’m always in there trying to up my chef game. At this point, I’m a pretty good cook,” she added.

In contrast to the neutral decor tones is Jenner’s impressive art collection. Works by Barbara Kruger, Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon, and Sterling Ruby add an eclectic mix to the urban oasis.

Her signature James Turrell ovoid wall sculpture stands proudly in the entrance way, an artist that she says was introduced to her by brother-in-law Kanye West.

She even has an arts-and-crafts room which has proven a refuge of sorts while escaping a life fashioned by the outside world.

On the finished product, Jenner is proud of what she’s accomplished. “This is the first home I’ve done completely, and I think it’s a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like,” she said.