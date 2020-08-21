LOOK: Meet the woman gaining Instagram fame just by cleaning her house

When the UK went into lockdown, office manager Penny Fordham used the time to indulge her love of cleaning.

From artistically displayed sponges and cleaning products to showing how she’s transformed her home, Fordham has gained quite the following on Instagram.

The key to her success is that she loves “getting creative” with her housework and sees it as a hobby, not a chore, she says.

If there’s ever a right way to style cleaning products, Fordham has a knack for it. And as for cleaning your own home, her IG posts will inspire you to pick up the broom and get cleaning.

Either that or you’ll have the cleaning service on the phone booking your next appointment.