LOOK: Meet the woman gaining Instagram fame just by cleaning her house
When the UK went into lockdown, office manager Penny Fordham used the time to indulge her love of cleaning.
From artistically displayed sponges and cleaning products to showing how she’s transformed her home, Fordham has gained quite the following on Instagram.
The key to her success is that she loves “getting creative” with her housework and sees it as a hobby, not a chore, she says.
If there’s ever a right way to style cleaning products, Fordham has a knack for it. And as for cleaning your own home, her IG posts will inspire you to pick up the broom and get cleaning.
Either that or you’ll have the cleaning service on the phone booking your next appointment.
Check out some of her clean inspo pics below:
🌈 𝘽𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙗𝙤𝙬 𝙞𝙣 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙗𝙤𝙙𝙮 𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙚'𝙨 𝙘𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙙 🌈 "What are you doing?!" "It's Rainbow Thursday tomorrow and I want to make a picture!" This was our house at 10pm last night as I turned out the entire cleaning cupboard looking for an orange cloth I don't own. (Note: buy orange cloth) I'm so rubbish at creative stuff but little things like this are so much for me - a little bit of light-heartedness is good for the soul and these daily hashtags are a real celebration of doing something silly and fun just for the hell of it 💞 Have a great day everyone, I hope it's good to you! . . #RainbowThursday creators: @our_fairytale_home @life_at_the_madhouse_ @mrs_houseproud_
💗 𝙊𝙣 𝙒𝙚𝙙𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮'𝙨 𝙬𝙚 𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙠 💗 Happy Hump Day everyone! I've spent the entire week feeling like it's a day later than it is - I think the excitement for my day off Friday and the long weekend has got me all off kilter! I've got a busy day at work today but tonight or tomorrow I need to sit down and write down a To Do list as I've got so much in my mind that I want/need to do this weekend that my brain is spinning! 📝 I run my entire life by lists - I feel like I wouldn't get half the stuff done that I need to if I didn't write it down so I could tick it off! 😂 Have a great day today whatever you get up to! Halfway to the weekend, woop woop!
💛 Yellow Tuesday 💛 Some of my absolute faves in today's post 😍 I cannot tell you how long I spent faffing around with the fairylights in this photo - they're solar ones so every time I had enough lighting to get a decent image they'd turn off and if it was dark enough for them to be on then the picture looked rubbish! 🤦♀️ What you can't see here is Ben standing just off to the right holding the sensor in his hands to force the lights to come on. He's a good Insta boyfriend really, even if he doesn't understand why I'm doing a photoshoot with a carpet spray and a sponge 😂 Have a lovely Tuesday everyone! I hope it's kind to you!
My washing machine smells absolutely incredible right now *chefs kiss* 😙👌 We're on the countdown to the end of the weekend and I'm not ready for it to be over - it's been so nice! Saturday was spent pottering around the house cleaning (I did my monthly clean of the washing machine and used Zoflora Midnight Blooms in it - oh.my.word. it smells so good!) then we watched a film in the evening, and today was spent having a socially distanced picnic with my best friend and her family 💕 We work together so usually see each other twice a week, so being apart during lockdown has been really strange. She's currently carrying a surrogate pregnancy (she's a hero!) and isn't allowed to return to work until after the birth, so we're going to be apart until mid-November - such a long time- so today I put my phone away and just enjoyed being with her - sometimes you need to live in the moment eh? I hope you've all had a lovely Sunday whatever you've been up to!
Today's motivational message is brought to you by our bathroom sign 😂 We have friends coming to see us tomorrow and since I didn't get any housework done last weekend, I'm playing catch up! So much to do! I'm going to be sharing what I get up to over on my stories, so keep an eye out there to see what I manage to get done. Have a lovely Saturday everyone!