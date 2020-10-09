Mantsho partners with Airloom to launch Mantsho Rugs

Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung, a brand that caters to confident and bold women, has partnered with Airloom to create a collection of rugs.

Mokubung, who is known for her creative ways of making unique garments with striking colours, is excited to expand into the home décor arena.

On why she chose to work with Airloom for Mantsho Rugs, Mokubung said: “I chose to work with Airloom because they are the best at what they do. I also wanted to create a range of accessible quality lifestyle pieces and Airloom caters for that. To work with a company that believes in the expansion of my vision means there’s room for the Mantsho aesthetic in the décor space.”

Airloom describes the floor as the “fifth wall of every room, and often overlooked”, and their mission is to change, and transform living spaces into something unique, stylish, and personal.

Rose Bradshaw of Airloom also shared her excitement about the collaboration.