Mantsho partners with Airloom to launch Mantsho Rugs
Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung, a brand that caters to confident and bold women, has partnered with Airloom to create a collection of rugs.
Mokubung, who is known for her creative ways of making unique garments with striking colours, is excited to expand into the home décor arena.
On why she chose to work with Airloom for Mantsho Rugs, Mokubung said: “I chose to work with Airloom because they are the best at what they do. I also wanted to create a range of accessible quality lifestyle pieces and Airloom caters for that. To work with a company that believes in the expansion of my vision means there’s room for the Mantsho aesthetic in the décor space.”
View this post on Instagram
Today marks the first in an exciting new adventure with fashion icon @palesamokubung 💫 Introducing Mantsho Rugs, an EDIT Collaboration that brings Palesa’s distinctive design ethos into the home, with bold colours and original prints. These limited edition pieces balance an African design aesthetic with an international sensibility. Click the link in bio to snap up your favourite. We deliver countrywide. #madeinsouthafrica🇿🇦 #airloomxmantsho #collab #designerrugs #brightinteriors #airloom #fashionfloorart
Airloom describes the floor as the “fifth wall of every room, and often overlooked”, and their mission is to change, and transform living spaces into something unique, stylish, and personal.
View this post on Instagram
Behold Mantsho Maze Gold! Colour can have a very powerful impact on your mood. And this golden yellow speaks in tones of happiness. It’s just one of our three gorgeous Mantsho Rugs from @palesamokubung 💫 Click the link in our bio to browse and shop online for R1650. Or pop into our shops at the Palms Lifestyle centre in CT or no. 5 Third Avenue Parkhurst #madeinsouthafrica🇿🇦 #mantshoxairloom #collab #designerrugs #brightinteriors #airloom #fashionfloorart
Rose Bradshaw of Airloom also shared her excitement about the collaboration.
She said: “Good design is good design, whether it is born in the mind of a textile designer, a graffiti artist or a fashion designer. Nothing excites us more than seeing how we can partner with South African designers from different disciplines, translating their vision onto rugs and fabric. That’s why we are over the moon to be teaming up with Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho.
View this post on Instagram
Sink your toes into this deep blue Mantsho Maze Ocean Rug. It’s just one of three beautiful Mantsho Rugs from our EDIT Collaboration with @palesamokubung 💫 Click the link in our bio to browse and shop online- this beauty is yours for R1650. Or pop into our shops at the Palms Lifestyle centre in CT or no. 5 Third Avenue Parkhurst #madeinsouthafrica🇿🇦 #mantshoxairloom #collab #designerrugs #brightinteriors #airloom #fashionfloorart
“It’s a marriage made in heaven for Airloom, as we take delight in flipping the notion of traditional heirlooms and reinventing them in the form of modern Airlooms which are relevant to us all as South Africans. We cannot wait to see where this journey takes us!”