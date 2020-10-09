LifestyleHome & Garden
The new Mantsho Rags. Picture: Supplied.
The new Mantsho Rags. Picture: Supplied.

Mantsho partners with Airloom to launch Mantsho Rugs

By Lifestyle Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung, a brand that caters to confident and bold women, has partnered with Airloom to create a collection of rugs.

Mokubung, who is known for her creative ways of making unique garments with striking colours, is excited to expand into the home décor arena.

On why she chose to work with Airloom for Mantsho Rugs, Mokubung said: “I chose to work with Airloom because they are the best at what they do. I also wanted to create a range of accessible quality lifestyle pieces and Airloom caters for that. To work with a company that believes in the expansion of my vision means there’s room for the Mantsho aesthetic in the décor space.”

Airloom describes the floor as the “fifth wall of every room, and often overlooked”, and their mission is to change, and transform living spaces into something unique, stylish, and personal.

Rose Bradshaw of Airloom also shared her excitement about the collaboration.

She said: “Good design is good design, whether it is born in the mind of a textile designer, a graffiti artist or a fashion designer. Nothing excites us more than seeing how we can partner with South African designers from different disciplines, translating their vision onto rugs and fabric. That’s why we are over the moon to be teaming up with Palesa Mokubung of Mantsho.

“It’s a marriage made in heaven for Airloom, as we take delight in flipping the notion of traditional heirlooms and reinventing them in the form of modern Airlooms which are relevant to us all as South Africans. We cannot wait to see where this journey takes us!”

Share this article:

Related Articles