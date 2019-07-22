Maps Maponyane opens his home to Condé Nast House & Garden. Pic: Condé Nast

For more than 20 years Condé Nast House & Garden has been South Africa’s premium design and decor magazine and this August the brand reveals a striking new approach to culture and lifestyle. “The African design landscape has exploded over the past few years and we’ve seen incredibletalents emerging that have not only joined the global conversation but set the agenda,” says acting Editor-in-Chief Piet Smedy. “Condé Nast House & Garden has always championed these luminaries and their work, so it makes sense that, as the creative industry grows and evolves, so do we.

Today we’re more than a print platform, we’re an omni-platform, experience-driven brand that speaks directly to the way we are all living right now.”

Celebrity presenter, influencer and brand ambassador Maps Maponyane opens his Joburg home exclusively to the magazine, a rare glimpse into the private life of one of SA’s most public figures.

Significantly, Maps will be the first local celebrity featured on the cover of Condé Nast House & Garden (and the second one in the brand’s history, after Lenny Kravitz’s July issue cover). This signals a clear shift in the brand’s focus, catering to a wider, more connected audience.

From an in-depth interview with MaXhosa founder and fashion world darling Laduma Ngxokolo to a first look at Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrick van der Westhuizen’s highly anticipated return to the SA food scene, a just-opened hotel in Rome designed by local mega-talent Tristan du Plessis of Studio A to brilliant kitchen updates, the August issue is a tour de force of cultural relevance.

“The timing couldn’t be more opportune to lead a legacy brand like Condé Nast House & Garden in this fresh direction under Piet Smedy's editorship,” says Acting CEO Mbuso Khoza.

“And while tapping into this new market presents exciting opportunities for the brand we can, with full confidence, guarantee the same quality of exceptional design journalism that our loyal readers have come to expect from this lauded title.”

The August issue of Condé Nast House & Garden South Africa is on shelf 22 July and available for digital download on Zinio.