Natural remedies for a pest-free garden this summer

Summer is one of the best seasons because everything in the garden blossoms, making your home even more beautiful. However, a beautiful garden comes with bugs, who also want to immerse themselves in the beauty of the flowers.

Sean Granger of Granny Mouse says instead of reaching for toxic chemical products to control garden pests, there is an alternative route of natural remedies. “We have some tips on how to make your garden more attractive, not just to you, but to the oh-so-necessary bees, butterflies and birds- as well as unattractive, unwanted pests," said Granger. Garlic: Pop a clove of garlic into a blender, add a cup of water and puree until finely blended. Place in a spray bottle filled with water. Shake well and spray onto plants.

Garlic acts as a deterrent, encouraging insects to move on to more appetising plants. Unlike many other types of insecticidal garden sprays, garlic can safely be applied to the leaves of plants. Eggshells help keep the nails away from your vegetables. Picture: Supplied. Eggshells: Before you plant a vegetable, randomly crush eggshells and put them inside the hole where you’ll be planting the seeds. The sharp edges will deter cutworms, while the crushed shells around the stem of plants will deter slugs and snails.